BALANCE & RECOVERY Keep the focus high and the stress low with high-power ingredients like Vitamin B5, Vitamin B6, and L-Theanine. With an energizing lemon flavor and just the right amount of CBD, Born to Run helps you find your groove and stay on track. Try grabbing one after your workout to help promote recovery! Lemon & Rosemary - 25 calories per can (12 oz) - 20 mg CBD - Vitamin B5 - Vitamin B6 - Rhodiola Rosea - L-Theanine
W*nder is a naturally-flavored sparkling beverage offering four unique flavors and formulations with functional benefits to get you through the day. Our flavors were designed by chefs, not chemists to ensure each sip is thoughtfully delicious. W*nder products have been formulated with plant-based vitamins, adaptogens, and 20mg of CBD isolate for energy, recovery, focus, and relaxation so you can W*nder all day. Try a Breakfast Club to boost your energy and focus. Born to Run brings balance and recovery after a workout. Fast Times allows you to focus and sustain energy for your afternoon productivity push, and Night Moves can help you unwind, relax and get a good night's sleep.
