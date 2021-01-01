 Loading…
Breakfast Club

by W*nder

W*nder Edibles Beverages Breakfast Club

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

BOOST ENERGY & FOCUS Breakfast Club is crafted with energizing ingredients like blood orange, ginger, and mint to wake up your taste buds and your brain. Plus, the perfect dose of CBD to keep you mellow and motivated every morning. Vitamin B-12 can help bring on the energy while L-Tyrosine allows you to keep your mind clear. Blood orange, Mint, & Ginger - 25 calories per can (12 oz) - 20 mg CBD - Vitamin B-12 - Panax Ginseng - L-Tyrosine

About this brand

W*nder Logo
W*nder is a naturally-flavored sparkling beverage offering four unique flavors and formulations with functional benefits to get you through the day. Our flavors were designed by chefs, not chemists to ensure each sip is thoughtfully delicious. W*nder products have been formulated with plant-based vitamins, adaptogens, and 20mg of CBD isolate for energy, recovery, focus, and relaxation so you can W*nder all day. Try a Breakfast Club to boost your energy and focus. Born to Run brings balance and recovery after a workout. Fast Times allows you to focus and sustain energy for your afternoon productivity push, and Night Moves can help you unwind, relax and get a good night's sleep.

