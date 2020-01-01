 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
25:1 ACDC RSO 1g

by Wonder CBD

Wonder CBD Concentrates Solvent 25:1 ACDC RSO 1g

About this product

About this strain

ACDC

ACDC
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

ACDC is a sativa-dominant phenotype of the high-CBD cannabis strain Cannatonic with a remarkably high CBD:THC ratio. This strain induces little-to-no intoxicating effects and helps many patients treat various ailments like pain, anxiety, epilepsy, multiple sclerosis, and the negative effects of chemotherapy, all with a clear head.

About this brand

Wonder CBD Logo
Introducing New & Improved Wonder CBD Products Join us for a retreat from your busy life. Spend time recharging your body with WonderCBD products, for medicating the illnesses that create challenges in your life. Whether you are a total beginner or experienced, we have what you are looking for.