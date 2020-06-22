 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Search Leafly

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Edibles
  4. Candy
  5. Laugh Minis

Laugh Minis

by Wonder Wellness

Write a review
Wonder Wellness Edibles Candy Laugh Minis
Wonder Wellness Edibles Candy Laugh Minis

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Wonder helps you explore cannabis with the confidence of convenient, controlled doses. For those wonderful occasions of happiness and joy, Wonder Laugh is like cracking up about an inside joke with your friends. Every Wonder product contains a unique formula of cannabinoids and terpenes that offer a distinct experience. Each Wonder Laugh Mini features 3mg of THC and a zesty tangerine flavor. Individual results may vary. - 3mg THC /mini - 30 minis/package - 90mg THC /package

About this brand

Wonder Wellness Logo
At Wonder Wellness Co., we want to make the world of cannabis simple to understand and easy to experience for everyone. Try our Minis, with three distinctly-flavored experience options. Visit a dispensary near you to find low-dose, approachable cannabis that is innovative yet intuitive, fun to explore, and conducive to living well.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review