Relax Minis

by Wonder Wellness

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Wonder helps you explore cannabis with the confidence of convenient, controlled doses. When the wonder of serenity is all you really want, Wonder Relax is like sipping tea while unwinding on your couch. Every Wonder product contains a unique formula of cannabinoids and terpenes that offer a distinct experience. Each Wonder Relax Mini features 1mg of THC, 2mg of CBD and a delicious blueberry flavor. Individual results may vary - 1mg THC + 2mg CBD/mini - 30 minis/package - 30mg THC + 60mg CBD/package (90mg total)

About this brand

Wonder Wellness
At Wonder Wellness Co., we want to make the world of cannabis simple to understand and easy to experience for everyone. Try our Minis, with three distinctly-flavored experience options. Visit a dispensary near you to find low-dose, approachable cannabis that is innovative yet intuitive, fun to explore, and conducive to living well.

