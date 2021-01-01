Wonder Laugh Gummies (Tangerine)
Like cracking up about an inside joke with your friends, Wonder Laugh is for those wonderful occasions of happiness and joy. All of our formulas feature a distinct combination of cannabinoids, terpenes, and botanicals to deliver consistent effects. Each Wonder Laugh Gummy features 5mg of THC enhanced with turmeric and paired with a zesty tangerine flavor. With Wonder we help you explore cannabis with the confidence of convenient, controlled doses.
Wonder Wellness
