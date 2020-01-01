 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Lemon Citrine

Lemon Citrine

by WONDERBRETT

Write a review
WONDERBRETT Cannabis Flower Lemon Citrine

$55.00MSRP

Learn More

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Citrus lovers will love this heavy Hybrid that reeks of fresh, sweet meyer lemons with a subtle minty sweet cream aftertaste. Lemon Citrine’s lineage is a cross between OZK and Clementine, hunted from a DNA Genetics seed pack. Lemon Citrine is great for an “all-day” smoker and has terpene profiles that are known to boost mood and energy and ease symptoms of tense muscles and stress.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

WONDERBRETT Logo
Wonderbrett is a true icon within the cannabis community and is known as one of the original pioneers in California. For decades, Wonderbrett has been an innovator and purveyor of the highest quality cannabis products in the world. Our rare genetics, exotic terpene profiles, and meticulous cultivation techniques create an unforgettable, ultra-premium product... every time. WonderBrett is for the sophisticated connoisseur and only produces craft, small-batch, artisanal products. We spare no expense. We cut no corners. We are extremely passionate about everything we do in effort to provide consumers with a “best in breed” experience. Our mission and daily vision is to elevate your experiences for every lifestyle or use occasion both medicinally and recreationally. No matter what you enjoy doing or ailment you’re seeking relief from, by pairing our variety of products with your lifestyle, we transcend the ordinary into extraordinary. Whether you want to alleviate acute pain, inflammation, anxiety, or insomnia or simply enjoy some of your favorite activities such as yoga, surfing, hiking, parties, festivals, or movies, we have you covered.