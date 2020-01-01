Reserve Blue Dream
by Harvest
3.5 grams
$40.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Citrus lovers will love this heavy Hybrid that reeks of fresh, sweet meyer lemons with a subtle minty sweet cream aftertaste. Lemon Citrine’s lineage is a cross between OZK and Clementine, hunted from a DNA Genetics seed pack. Lemon Citrine is great for an “all-day” smoker and has terpene profiles that are known to boost mood and energy and ease symptoms of tense muscles and stress.
