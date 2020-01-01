 Loading…

Indica

Papaya

by WONDERBRETT

About this product

About this strain

Papaya

Papaya
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Limonene
  3. Caryophyllene

Papaya is an indica-dominant hybrid cannabis strain that is known for producing a mental calmness, though many consumers also find that this strain makes them energetic and productive. Nirvana Seeds bred this to be their take on a Mango strain and crossed Citral #13 with Ice #2 to make their own fruit. They met their own challenge and Papaya smells uncannily like its namesake. The taste is similar to its tropical fruit counterpart, but a spicy, peppery side also becomes apparent. The plants stay fairly short and thin, producing lots of fluffy buds with papaya-orange hairs in 8 or 9 weeks.

About this brand

WONDERBRETT Logo
Wonderbrett is a true icon within the cannabis community and is known as one of the original pioneers in California. For decades, Wonderbrett has been an innovator and purveyor of the highest quality cannabis products in the world. Our rare genetics, exotic terpene profiles, and meticulous cultivation techniques create an unforgettable, ultra-premium product... every time. WonderBrett is for the sophisticated connoisseur and only produces craft, small-batch, artisanal products. We spare no expense. We cut no corners. We are extremely passionate about everything we do in effort to provide consumers with a “best in breed” experience. Our mission and daily vision is to elevate your experiences for every lifestyle or use occasion both medicinally and recreationally. No matter what you enjoy doing or ailment you’re seeking relief from, by pairing our variety of products with your lifestyle, we transcend the ordinary into extraordinary. Whether you want to alleviate acute pain, inflammation, anxiety, or insomnia or simply enjoy some of your favorite activities such as yoga, surfing, hiking, parties, festivals, or movies, we have you covered.