 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Search Leafly

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Hemp CBD oil
  5. Evening CBD Extra Strength

Evening CBD Extra Strength

by Wonderfeel

Write a review
Wonderfeel Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Oil Evening CBD Extra Strength
Wonderfeel Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Oil Evening CBD Extra Strength
Wonderfeel Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Oil Evening CBD Extra Strength
Wonderfeel Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Oil Evening CBD Extra Strength

$75.00MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Buy Here

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Combines highly concentrated CBD with terpenes including myrcene and linalool (lavender) to help the body power down, and induce a delicious state of relaxation. Use it to relax after a long day, or gently bring yourself into sleep mode. When you awaken you’ll feel clear-headed with none of the mind fog found in medications.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Wonderfeel Logo
Founded in San Francisco, our team of pioneering doctors, researchers, formulators and educators set out to create next-generation wellness products. Everything we make comes from conscientiously grown ingredients that are tested for purity and consistency. We are firmly committed to transparency, providing third party lab results for every CBD product we develop.