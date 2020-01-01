 Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Concentrates
  4. Solvent
  5. Amnesia Haze Syringe 1g
Sativa

Amnesia Haze Syringe 1g

by Wonderleaf

Write a review

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Amnesia Haze

Amnesia Haze
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Limonene

With earthy flavors of lemons and citrus, Amnesia Haze is a perfect strain to start your day with a smile. The uplifting, energetic buzz is one you won’t soon forget. Its genetics have been traced back to the South Asian and Jamaican landrace strains, and this Cannabis Cup winner (1st place 2004, 1st place Sativa Cup 2012) has since been popularized in the coffee shops of Amsterdam.

About this brand

Wonderleaf Logo
Our premium cannabis oil demands the highest quality cartridges available. Our stainless-steel + glass vape cartridges ensure you get the purest experience. We use beverage-grade CO2 extraction to control terpene levels and prevent cannabinoid deactivation. The result is the cleanest, purest product possible! Made with CO2 extracted cannabis that meets our strict grow quality and process standards. Our obsession with purity leads to unsurpassed structure and terpene profiles.