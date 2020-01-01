Our premium cannabis oil demands the highest quality cartridges available. Our stainless-steel + glass vape cartridges ensure you get the purest experience. We use beverage-grade CO2 extraction to control terpene levels and prevent cannabinoid deactivation. The result is the cleanest, purest product possible! Made with CO2 extracted cannabis that meets our strict grow quality and process standards. Our obsession with purity leads to unsurpassed structure and terpene profiles.