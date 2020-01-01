 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
HEALER CBD TINCTURE 500MG BERRY

by World's Pipe

SIZE: 30oz FLAVOR: Berry TYPE: Broad Spectrum STRENGTH: 500mg Introducing THE HEALER CBD 30ml cold-pressed hemp oil with 500mg CBD of berry flavor. The HEALER CBD is 100% hemp driven all-natural product that was made by using a nano-technology and high-speed emulsion to create encapsulation of the molecules. The encapsulation of the molecules results In greater bio-availability which leads to more efficiency and better absorption. The HEALER CBD is Certified with Authenticity paperwork and has lab results tests guaranteeing you receive only the highest and purest quality product. Our bottles come with easy to measure droppers assuring you get the exact dose your body needs, leaving the size guessing out. INGREDIENTS Cold-pressed virgin hempseed oil, CBD, natural flavors.

At worldspipe.com we care about two things when it comes to oil vape pens, Quality and Affordability. with everyday growing market of vapable oils, it is hard to find a quality vape battery or kit that you can rely on. Most brands are overpriced or overdesigned and when it comes to customer service either they never there or resolution is never satisfying. WP Vape Pens are simple in design, built to last and affordable. SHIPPING IS ALWAYS FREE!! yes free and all the models are backed with 90 days warranty.