HEALER CBD VAPE CARTRIDGE- CREME BRULEE

by World's Pipe

About this product

Size: 0.5 ml Thread: 510 Type: Broad Spectrum Strength: 150 mg The HEALER CBD vape cartridge is 0.5ml broad-spectrum CBD with Creme Brulle Flavor driven from pure extract of the finest hemp cultivators and refined with precision and efficiency. The oil is pressed from the whole-plant which saves all the 60+ Cannabinoids and 400+ Phytonutrients maximizing the effect on your body. The HEALER CBD has less than 0.03 THC which means no fail on a drug screen and no psycho-active effects. The plant only vegetable glycerin and a bio-based (non-GMO corn) propylene glycol (70/30) will provide clean and pure hemp oil taste like no other you have tried before INGREDIENTS Vegetable glycerin, propylene glycol, CBD, natural flavors

About this brand

At worldspipe.com we care about two things when it comes to oil vape pens, Quality and Affordability. with everyday growing market of vapable oils, it is hard to find a quality vape battery or kit that you can rely on. Most brands are overpriced or overdesigned and when it comes to customer service either they never there or resolution is never satisfying. WP Vape Pens are simple in design, built to last and affordable. SHIPPING IS ALWAYS FREE!! yes free and all the models are backed with 90 days warranty.