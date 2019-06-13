 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
WP 510 MINI OIL VAPE PEN #ILOVEMY510

by World's Pipe

About this product

FEATURES: 510 Thread Cartridge Auto shutoff after 10 seconds Button Free Operation Glass Mouthpiece SPECIFICATIONS: Type: Personal oil pen Battery: 280 mAh Voltage: 3.3V Thread Size: 510 Color: Black Size: 3.5” WHAT’S IN THE BOX: 1x 510 BAttery 1x 510 Cartridge 0.5ml 1x USB Charger WP 510 MINI is the smallest oil pen in World’s Pipe battery line. This personal aromatherapy diffuser is a great pocket-friendly device that can be carried everywhere. It is a complete kit and has the long-lasting battery life to make sure the user doesn’t have to worry about recharging for a long time. It works great with most common essential and hemp oils.

Vladelec

I tried both oil pens and both were excellent. Thank you.

About this brand

At worldspipe.com we care about two things when it comes to oil vape pens, Quality and Affordability. with everyday growing market of vapable oils, it is hard to find a quality vape battery or kit that you can rely on. Most brands are overpriced or overdesigned and when it comes to customer service either they never there or resolution is never satisfying. WP Vape Pens are simple in design, built to last and affordable. SHIPPING IS ALWAYS FREE!! yes free and all the models are backed with 90 days warranty.