Vladelec
on June 13th, 2019
I tried both oil pens and both were excellent. Thank you.
FEATURES: 510 Thread Cartridge Auto shutoff after 10 seconds Button Free Operation Glass Mouthpiece SPECIFICATIONS: Type: Personal oil pen Battery: 280 mAh Voltage: 3.3V Thread Size: 510 Color: Black Size: 3.5” WHAT’S IN THE BOX: 1x 510 BAttery 1x 510 Cartridge 0.5ml 1x USB Charger WP 510 MINI is the smallest oil pen in World’s Pipe battery line. This personal aromatherapy diffuser is a great pocket-friendly device that can be carried everywhere. It is a complete kit and has the long-lasting battery life to make sure the user doesn’t have to worry about recharging for a long time. It works great with most common essential and hemp oils.
on June 13th, 2019
