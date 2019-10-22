madrinadepilo
on October 22nd, 2019
This pen is easy to use, the battery life is great, gives big hits.
FEATURES: 510 Thread Cartridge Variable Temperature Pocket-Friendly and Discreet SPECIFICATIONS: Battery Capacity: 280mAh Working Voltage: 3.2V-3.6V-4.0V Length: 4″ Charging Time: 1-2 hours WHAT’S IN THE BOX: 1x 510 Battery 1x 510 Cartridge 0.5ml 1x USB 1x User Manual 1x Plastic Carry Case WP 510 Oil Vape Pen is a complete, starter kit with battery and 0.5ml cartridge. It comes with a discreet case that will carry all your essentials. and can be taken with you everywhere WP 510 Oil Pen includes 280 mAh powerful 510 thread CCEEL type battery that will work with all the types of cartridges available in the market. The 0.5ml cartridge is suitable for all types of essential oils, CBD oil, and e-juice. Stylish and powerful WP 510 Starters Kit will satisfy everyone from beginner to the connoisseur.
on July 8th, 2019
Man, I love this 510 pen battery life is great. I vape for that long 8hr shift and it works with all cartridges that I've use. Small easy to travel with.. I've had a few Vapes but this is my first choice with it time to hit the door... Thanks for a great product
on June 17th, 2019
I LOVE MY 510. This battery works excellent so far have no complains. Company surprised me with a carry case that was not in description it was very nice. Works well with variety carts I have used. Looks good, works good two thumbs up from me(like)(like)