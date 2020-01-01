SkyBlue Vapor™ Deluxe Edition
by SkyBlue Vapor™
No stores nearby
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
FEATURES: 510 Thread Cartridge Variable Temperature Pocket-Friendly and Discreet SPECIFICATIONS: Battery Capacity: 280mAh Working Voltage: 3.2V-3.6V-4.0V Length: 4″ Charging Time: 1-2 hours WHAT’S IN THE BOX: 1x 510 Battery 1x 510 Cartridge 0.5ml 1x USB 1x User Manual 1x Plastic Carry Case WP 510 Oil Vape Pen is a complete, starter kit with battery and 0.5ml cartridge. It comes with a discreet case that will carry all your essentials. and can be taken with you everywhere WP 510 Oil Pen includes 280 mAh powerful 510 thread CCEEL type battery that will work with all the types of cartridges available in the market. The 0.5ml cartridge is suitable for all types of essential oils, CBD oil, and e-juice. Stylish and powerful WP 510 Starters Kit will satisfy everyone from beginner to the connoisseur.
Be the first to review this product.