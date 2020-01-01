 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Concentrates
  4. Solvent
  5. Triangle Kush Live Resin 1g
Indica

Triangle Kush Live Resin 1g

by Wox Extracts

Write a review
Wox Extracts Concentrates Solvent Triangle Kush Live Resin 1g

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Triangle Kush

Triangle Kush
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Limonene
  3. Caryophyllene

Triangle Kush is an indica originating in Florida, named after the state's three cannabis-producing capitals: Jacksonville, Miami, and Tampa. Indoor or outdoor grows are low yielders, but clear, active effects stimulating creativity and discussion drive this strain's production. Flowers are expected at around 70 days.

About this brand

Wox Extracts Logo
Our team of specially qualified technicians create our extracts with expertise and know-how that only comes from years of experience and knowledge of what makes the best products.