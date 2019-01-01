 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Vaping
  4. Vape pens
  5. Wulf Micro

Wulf Micro

by Wulf Mods

Write a review
Wulf Mods Vaping Vape Pens Wulf Micro
Wulf Mods Vaping Vape Pens Wulf Micro
Wulf Mods Vaping Vape Pens Wulf Micro
Wulf Mods Vaping Vape Pens Wulf Micro
Wulf Mods Vaping Vape Pens Wulf Micro

$24.99MSRP

Buy Here

About this product

The Wulf Micro is perfectly petite and deliberately designed to provide users with an incomparable vape. The contents of the kit include everything needed to give users a seamless session with their favorite essential oils. As a travel friendly device, it stands at two inches tall and one inch wide. To allow genuinely customized experiences, the voltage can be altered between 3.4V, 3.7V, and 4V. The functionality is intended to be user-friendly and as such provides a single button system. the micro comes in your choice of red, black, white and grey.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Wulf Mods Logo
Wulf Mods is a leading company in the vaporizer industry with products for every aspect of vaping. From our concentrate domes were for your essential oils and concentrates, to our Wulf Vape lines designed weed enthusiasts, to our new Wulf Mod Rig for dabbing thats compatible with any regulated box mod.