DAVINCI MIQRO - Black
by DaVinci Vaporizer
The Wulf Vape Digital Vaporizer by Wulf Mods is a compact, portable unit that makes vaping herbs simple and pleasurable by including several innovative and intuitive features such as a quick heat-up time and an ergonomic design and a variance in temperature from 200F to 428F.
on July 6th, 2017
I purchased the wulfvape digital and it only lasted a week, the screen would just flash 4 times and shut down any help out there
sounds like an internal battery issue, give us a call! 888-827-3101
on July 6th, 2017
on March 23rd, 2017
I own this vape pen and like it quite a bit. I had an issue with a battery and it was replaced with out any issues by the manufacturer. It's great for flower, battery life seems short but that could be me. #420sweepstakes