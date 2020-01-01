 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Vaping
  4. Portable vaporizers
  5. Wulf Vape LX Vaporizer

Wulf Vape LX Vaporizer

by Wulf Mods

Write a review
Wulf Mods Vaping Portable Vaporizers Wulf Vape LX Vaporizer
Wulf Mods Vaping Portable Vaporizers Wulf Vape LX Vaporizer
Wulf Mods Vaping Portable Vaporizers Wulf Vape LX Vaporizer
Wulf Mods Vaping Portable Vaporizers Wulf Vape LX Vaporizer
Wulf Mods Vaping Portable Vaporizers Wulf Vape LX Vaporizer

$89.99MSRP

Similar items

Show all

About this product

The Wulf Vape LX Vaporizer features an OLED (organic light-emitting diode) display, a LED light and a ceramic heating component. The device offers full temperature ranging from 130-430 degrees Fahrenheit. A quick 30 second warm up time automatically heats the unit to 375 degrees Fahrenheit and allows you to adjust from there to give you a perfect burn on your herb.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Wulf Mods Logo
Wulf Mods is a leading company in the vaporizer industry with products for every aspect of vaping. From our concentrate domes were for your essential oils and concentrates, to our Wulf Vape lines designed weed enthusiasts, to our new Wulf Mod Rig for dabbing thats compatible with any regulated box mod.