DAVINCI MIQRO - Black
by DaVinci Vaporizer
No stores nearby
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
The Wulf Vape SX Vaporizer is a top load chamber that distributes heat evenly giving your herb a perfect light brown burn while giving optimal vapor production and flavor. With a varying temperature range from 340 to 430 degrees Fahrenheit, the Wulf Vape SX can match your vaping preference, delivering the perfect vape each time.
Be the first to review this product.