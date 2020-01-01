About this product

We’ve taken the best of both worlds with our Pomegranate gummies. They are a great compliment to any adventure by providing a balanced and enjoyable high for both mind and body. If you are new or sensitive to edibles, the Pomegranate gummies are an excellent place to start. Have some before getting into your yoga routine, or climbing to the highest peak. Wherever your expeditions may take you, our Pomegranate gummies make for a perfect companion.