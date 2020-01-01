 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Edibles
  4. Candy
  5. 1:1 Pomegranate Gummies 100mg (Colorado)

1:1 Pomegranate Gummies 100mg (Colorado)

by Wyld

Write a review
Wyld Edibles Candy 1:1 Pomegranate Gummies 100mg (Colorado)

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

We’ve taken the best of both worlds with our Pomegranate gummies. They are a great compliment to any adventure by providing a balanced and enjoyable high for both mind and body. If you are new or sensitive to edibles, the Pomegranate gummies are an excellent place to start. Have some before getting into your yoga routine, or climbing to the highest peak. Wherever your expeditions may take you, our Pomegranate gummies make for a perfect companion.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Wyld Logo
Oregon’s leading cannabis edible brand. We create products infused with real-fruit ingredients & flavors that embody the true Pacific Northwest culture. Wyld THC products are available in Oregon, California & Nevada. Wyld CBD products are available online and ship to all 50 US States! Visit www.wyldcbd.com today and use code "WYLD20" to receive 20% off your order!