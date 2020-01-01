 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Hemp CBD edibles
  5. 4 Flavors CBD Gummies Pack - 250mg

4 Flavors CBD Gummies Pack - 250mg

by Wyld CBD

Write a review
Wyld CBD Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Edibles 4 Flavors CBD Gummies Pack - 250mg

$59.95MSRP

Buy Here

Similar items

Show all

About this product

WYLD celebrates what our Pacific Northwest provides us by creating treats that coincide with our ambitions and adventurous lifestyles. Climb cliffs and hike trails; explore our rivers, lakes, oceans, and mountains. Enjoy what brings us together and let WYLD keep us coming back.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Wyld CBD Logo
Wyld CBD creates treats to enhance life’s everyday adventures. Wyld CBD products are available online and ship to all 50 US States! Visit www.wyldcbd.com today and use code "WYLD20" to receive 20% off your order!