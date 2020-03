Thaii_tee on September 11th, 2019

I love the Wyld brand as far as regular edibles go. My anxiety & depression have really gotten out of hand lately so I decided to try these little guys. They work really well. Both my boyfriend & I use these everyday. It helps us relax and relieve a lot of stress and anxiety at the end of our day as well as throughout. The flavor is great. I always recommend these to my patients at work (I’m a budtender). Highly recommend to everyone for your cbd needs.