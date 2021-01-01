 Loading…

Elderberry 1:1 THC:CBN Enhanced Gummies 50mg (Oregon)

by Wyld

Wyld Edibles Candy Elderberry 1:1 THC:CBN Enhanced Gummies 50mg (Oregon)

About this product

50mg THC:50mg CBN per package, 5mg THC:5mg CBN per gummy. Wyld's Elderberry THC:CBN gummies have been designed specifically with sleep in mind. The sedating effects of CBN in combination with THC alongside terpenes found in Indica strains may provide greater sedation than THC alone. This combination may be particularly useful when preparing for sleep. It's a little like watching sheep count you.

About this brand

Wyld Logo
Oregon’s leading cannabis edible brand. We create products infused with real-fruit ingredients & flavors that embody the true Pacific Northwest culture. Wyld THC products are currently available in Oregon, California, Nevada & Colorado. Wyld offers a line of Hemp CBD gummies and sparkling waters through our sister brand, Wyld CBD. Wyld CBD products are available online and ship to all 50 US States! Visit www.wyldcbd.com today and use code "WYLD20" to receive 20% off your order!

