Huckleberry Hybrid Enhanced Gummies 100mg (Arizona)
Wyld
About this product
Our Huckleberry Hybrid gummies are made with real fruit and enhanced with a balanced hybrid terpene profile that may assist in creating a sense of cheerfulness and overall well being. Ideal for your day-to-day adventures! It’s a little like the perfect balance of wearing pajamas to work. Enjoy! 100mg THC per package, 10mg THC per gummy. Ingredients: Tapioca Syrup, Sugar, Water (H20), Huckleberry Juice Concentrate, Gelatin, Pectin (Pectin, Sodium Citrate), Natural Flavoring, Coconut Oil, Citric Acid, Malic Acid, Cannabis Extract, Sunflower Lecithin Contains: Coconut
About this brand
Wyld
