  Home
  Shop
  Edibles
  Candy
  Marionberry Indica Enhanced Gummies 100mg (Arizona)

Marionberry Indica Enhanced Gummies 100mg (Arizona)

by Wyld

Wyld Edibles Candy Marionberry Indica Enhanced Gummies 100mg (Arizona)

About this product

Our Marionberry gummies are made with real fruit and an Indica enhanced botanical terpene blend, making them a great addition to the end of any long day. Whether eaten around a campfire, or in the comfort of your own home, these gummies are great for unwinding. It’s a little like the soft furry slippers for your mind. Enjoy! 100mg THC per package, 10mg THC per gummy. Ingredients: Tapioca Syrup, Sugar, Water (H20), Marionberry Juice Concentrate, Gelatin, Pectin (Pectin, Sodium Citrate), Natural Flavoring, Coconut Oil, Citric Acid, Cannabis Extract, Sunflower Lecithin Contains: Coconut

About this brand

Wyld Logo
Oregon’s leading cannabis edible brand. We create products infused with real-fruit ingredients & flavors that embody the true Pacific Northwest culture. Wyld THC products are currently available in Oregon, California, Nevada & Colorado. Wyld offers a line of Hemp CBD gummies and sparkling waters through our sister brand, Wyld CBD. Wyld CBD products are available online and ship to all 50 US States! Visit www.wyldcbd.com today and use code "WYLD20" to receive 20% off your order!

