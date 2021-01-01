About this product

Our Marionberry gummies are made with real fruit and an Indica enhanced botanical terpene blend, making them a great addition to the end of any long day. Whether eaten around a campfire, or in the comfort of your own home, these gummies are great for unwinding. It’s a little like the soft furry slippers for your mind. Enjoy! 100mg THC per package, 10mg THC per gummy. Ingredients: Tapioca Syrup, Sugar, Water (H20), Marionberry Juice Concentrate, Gelatin, Pectin (Pectin, Sodium Citrate), Natural Flavoring, Coconut Oil, Citric Acid, Cannabis Extract, Sunflower Lecithin Contains: Coconut