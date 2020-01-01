About this product

Peach 2:1 (CBD:THC) Hybrid gummies are our juiciest gummies yet! New to edibles? Our Peach gummies are made with more CBD than THC, making them a great option for easing into edibles. They are made with real fruit and enhanced with a balanced terpene profile that may assist in creating a sense of ease and overall well being. Ideal for when you need to take a break!