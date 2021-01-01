Pear 1:1 CBG + Hybrid Enhanced Gummies 100mg (California)
About this product
The restorative effects of CBG in combination with THC, alongside the terpenes found in Hybrid strains may provide greater rejuvenation than THC alone. This combination may be particularly useful when looking for balance. It's a little like a bubble bath for your brain. Enjoy! 100mg THC:100mg CBG per container, 10mg THC:10mg CBG per gummy. Ingredients: Sugar, Tapioca Syrup, Water, Pear Juice Concentrate, Gelatin, Coconut Oil, Natural Flavoring, Citric Acid, Malic Acid, Pectin (Pectin, Sodium Citrate), Cannabis Extract, Hemp Extract, Sunflower Lecithin Contains: Coconut
About this brand
Wyld
