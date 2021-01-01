 Loading…

Pear 1:1 CBG + Hybrid Enhanced Gummies 100mg (Colorado)

by Wyld

Pear 1:1 CBG + Hybrid Enhanced Gummies 100mg (Colorado)

The restorative effects of CBG in combination with THC, alongside the terpenes found in Hybrid strains may provide greater rejuvenation than THC alone. This combination may be particularly useful when looking for balance. It's a little like a bubble bath for your brain. Enjoy! 100mg THC:100mg CBG per container, 10mg THC:10mg CBG per gummy. Ingredients: Sugar, Tapioca Syrup, Water, Pear Juice Concentrate, Gelatin, Coconut Oil, Natural Flavoring, Citric Acid, Malic Acid, Pectin (Pectin, Sodium Citrate), Cannabis Extract, Hemp Extract, Sunflower Lecithin Contains: Coconut

Oregon’s leading cannabis edible brand. We create products infused with real-fruit ingredients & flavors that embody the true Pacific Northwest culture. Wyld THC products are currently available in Oregon, California, Nevada & Colorado. Wyld offers a line of Hemp CBD gummies and sparkling waters through our sister brand, Wyld CBD. Wyld CBD products are available online and ship to all 50 US States! Visit www.wyldcbd.com today and use code "WYLD20" to receive 20% off your order!

