 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Edibles
  4. Candy
  5. Pomegranate 1:1 CBD + Hybrid Enhanced Gummies 100mg (Arizona)

Pomegranate 1:1 CBD + Hybrid Enhanced Gummies 100mg (Arizona)

by Wyld

Write a review
Wyld Edibles Candy Pomegranate 1:1 CBD + Hybrid Enhanced Gummies 100mg (Arizona)

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Buy Here

About this product

We’ve taken the best of both worlds with our Pomegranate 1:1 THC:CBD gummies. They are a great compliment to any adventure by providing a balanced and enjoyable high for both mind and body using a Hybrid terpene blend. If you are new or sensitive to edibles, the Pomegranate gummies are an excellent place to start. Have some before getting into your yoga routine, or climbing to the highest peak. It’s a little like getting a high five from your imaginary friend. Enjoy! 100mg THC:100mg CBD per package, 10mg THC:10mg CBD per gummy. Ingredients: Tapioca Syrup, Sugar, Water (H20), Pomegranate Juice Concentrate, Gelatin, Pectin (Pectin, Sodium Citrate), Natural Flavoring, Coconut Oil, Citric Acid, Cannabis Extract, Hemp Extract, Sunflower Lecithin Contains: Coconut

About this brand

Wyld Logo
Oregon’s leading cannabis edible brand. We create products infused with real-fruit ingredients & flavors that embody the true Pacific Northwest culture. Wyld THC products are currently available in Oregon, California, Nevada & Colorado. Wyld offers a line of Hemp CBD gummies and sparkling waters through our sister brand, Wyld CBD. Wyld CBD products are available online and ship to all 50 US States! Visit www.wyldcbd.com today and use code "WYLD20" to receive 20% off your order!

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review