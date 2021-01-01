 Loading…

  Raspberry Sativa Enhanced Gummies 100mg (Arizona)

Raspberry Sativa Enhanced Gummies 100mg (Arizona)

by Wyld

Wyld Edibles Candy Raspberry Sativa Enhanced Gummies 100mg (Arizona)

Our Raspberry Sativa gummies are made with real fruit and enhanced with botanical terpenes that may assist in creating euphoric and energizing experiences. Ideal for keeping you focused on the task at hand, refining your creative endeavors, or even better, getting you out on your next expedition! It's a little like surfing the clouds on a surfboard made of pure energy. Enjoy! 100mg THC per package, 10mg THC per gummy. Ingredients: Tapioca Syrup, Sugar, Water (H20), Raspberry Juice Concentrate, Gelatin, Pectin (Pectin, Sodium Citrate), Natural Flavoring, Coconut Oil, Citric Acid, Cannabis Extract, Sunflower Lecithin Contains: Coconut

Oregon’s leading cannabis edible brand. We create products infused with real-fruit ingredients & flavors that embody the true Pacific Northwest culture. Wyld THC products are currently available in Oregon, California, Nevada & Colorado. Wyld offers a line of Hemp CBD gummies and sparkling waters through our sister brand, Wyld CBD. Wyld CBD products are available online and ship to all 50 US States! Visit www.wyldcbd.com today and use code "WYLD20" to receive 20% off your order!

