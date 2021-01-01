About this product

200mg CBD:10mg THC per package, 20mg CBD:1mg THC per gummy. Wyld's Strawberry 20:1 CBD Enhanced Gummies are made with real fruit and enhanced with cannabis-derived CBD oil. Relaxing your body while keeping your mind sharp and alert. It is the go-to gummy if you are looking to decompress or take the edge off, but still have things to check off of your to-do list.