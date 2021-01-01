Strawberry 20:1 CBD:THC Enhanced Gummies 10mg (California)
by WyldWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
200mg CBD:10mg THC per package, 20mg CBD:1mg THC per gummy. Wyld's Strawberry 20:1 CBD Enhanced Gummies are made with real fruit and enhanced with cannabis-derived CBD oil. Relaxing your body while keeping your mind sharp and alert. It is the go-to gummy if you are looking to decompress or take the edge off, but still have things to check off of your to-do list.
About this brand
Wyld
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.