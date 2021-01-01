 Loading…

Strawberry 20:1 CBD:THC Enhanced Gummies 10mg (Nevada)

by Wyld

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

200mg CBD:10mg THC per package, 20mg CBD:1mg THC per gummy. Wyld's Strawberry 20:1 CBD Enhanced Gummies are made with real fruit and enhanced with cannabis-derived CBD oil. Relaxing your body while keeping your mind sharp and alert. It is the go-to gummy if you are looking to decompress or take the edge off, but still have things to check off of your to-do list.

About this brand

Wyld Logo
Oregon’s leading cannabis edible brand. We create products infused with real-fruit ingredients & flavors that embody the true Pacific Northwest culture. Wyld THC products are currently available in Oregon, California, Nevada & Colorado. Wyld offers a line of Hemp CBD gummies and sparkling waters through our sister brand, Wyld CBD. Wyld CBD products are available online and ship to all 50 US States! Visit www.wyldcbd.com today and use code "WYLD20" to receive 20% off your order!

