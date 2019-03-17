 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Sativa Blood Orange White Chocolates 50mg 10-pack

by Wyld

About this product

Our Blood Orange White Chocolates are Sativa enhanced, making it the perfect choice for people on the go and ready to embark on their next exploration!

AyBaiLey

Absolutely amazing! Not only do they taste great, but the high from them was relatively quick, was extremely enjoyable, and lasted a long time. Ate one before having dinner with some friends, and quickly felt myself get relaxed yet energized. I haven’t stopped raving about this since I had the chance to try it!

greshamgold

Out of all the Wyld products...this one is hard to stop eating. At first i thought it would be gross...but for sure not. Perfect little tasty treat to enjoy before a movie, shopping, the river or just chillin at home!

mgilligan2

Great flavor, incredible white chocolate with a hint of orange that creeps up on the tongue. Although the package states to give it two hours, I start to get nicely energized after about 45 minutes with one piece and find it lasts a good three or four. Great way to get thru the day and is also a fantastic way to take your mind off of chronic pain which I have suffered for years. Works much better than prescribed drugs and is easier on your body!!

About this brand

Oregon’s leading cannabis edible brand. We create products infused with real-fruit ingredients & flavors that embody the true Pacific Northwest culture. Wyld THC products are available in Oregon, California & Nevada. Wyld CBD products are available online and ship to all 50 US States! Visit www.wyldcbd.com today and use code "WYLD20" to receive 20% off your order!