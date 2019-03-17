Milk Chocolate Bar 100mg
by Kiva Confections
Our Blood Orange White Chocolates are Sativa enhanced, making it the perfect choice for people on the go and ready to embark on their next exploration!
on March 17th, 2019
Absolutely amazing! Not only do they taste great, but the high from them was relatively quick, was extremely enjoyable, and lasted a long time. Ate one before having dinner with some friends, and quickly felt myself get relaxed yet energized. I haven’t stopped raving about this since I had the chance to try it!
on April 25th, 2018
Out of all the Wyld products...this one is hard to stop eating. At first i thought it would be gross...but for sure not. Perfect little tasty treat to enjoy before a movie, shopping, the river or just chillin at home!
on March 22nd, 2018
Great flavor, incredible white chocolate with a hint of orange that creeps up on the tongue. Although the package states to give it two hours, I start to get nicely energized after about 45 minutes with one piece and find it lasts a good three or four. Great way to get thru the day and is also a fantastic way to take your mind off of chronic pain which I have suffered for years. Works much better than prescribed drugs and is easier on your body!!