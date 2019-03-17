mgilligan2 on March 22nd, 2018

Great flavor, incredible white chocolate with a hint of orange that creeps up on the tongue. Although the package states to give it two hours, I start to get nicely energized after about 45 minutes with one piece and find it lasts a good three or four. Great way to get thru the day and is also a fantastic way to take your mind off of chronic pain which I have suffered for years. Works much better than prescribed drugs and is easier on your body!!