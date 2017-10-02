 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Edibles
  4. Chocolates
  5. Indica Peach White Chocolates 50mg 10-pack

Indica Peach White Chocolates 50mg 10-pack

by Wyld

Skip to Reviews
5.01
Wyld Edibles Chocolates Indica Peach White Chocolates 50mg 10-pack

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Indica Peach White Chocolates make for an ideal evening delight! Take a load off and have one before bed, or better yet, after a long bike ride!

1 customer review

5.01

write a review

localleaf

One of my favorite edibles of all time! I'm not typically a fan of white chocolate but these bite-sized treats are creamy and flavored perfectly, tastes like peach ice cream. The high starts to come on about 30-45 minutes after ingestion. Even with eating just a 5mg chocolate I feel fantastic. The perfect kind of functional high where I'm not super stoned but I feel an ethereal floaty feeling each time I exhale. And, the relaxing body high carries on for a good 4 hours or more.

About this brand

Wyld Logo
Oregon’s leading cannabis edible brand. We create products infused with real-fruit ingredients & flavors that embody the true Pacific Northwest culture. Wyld THC products are available in Oregon, California & Nevada. Wyld CBD products are available online and ship to all 50 US States! Visit www.wyldcbd.com today and use code "WYLD20" to receive 20% off your order!