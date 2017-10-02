Milk Chocolate Bar 100mg
by Kiva Confections
Indica Peach White Chocolates make for an ideal evening delight! Take a load off and have one before bed, or better yet, after a long bike ride!
on October 2nd, 2017
One of my favorite edibles of all time! I'm not typically a fan of white chocolate but these bite-sized treats are creamy and flavored perfectly, tastes like peach ice cream. The high starts to come on about 30-45 minutes after ingestion. Even with eating just a 5mg chocolate I feel fantastic. The perfect kind of functional high where I'm not super stoned but I feel an ethereal floaty feeling each time I exhale. And, the relaxing body high carries on for a good 4 hours or more.