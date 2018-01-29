1:1 Mandarin Chewable Troches
by verano
1 piece
$25.00
Pickup 19.5 miles away
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Raspberry Sativa gummies are made with real fruit and are enhanced with fruit terpenes that will assist in creating euphoric and energizing experiences. Ideal for keeping you focused on the task at hand, refining your creative endeavors, or even better, getting you out on your next expedition!
on January 29th, 2018
Top notch taste, and top notch experience with these gummies! Honestly, I was drawn to these for their packaging, initially - thinking that anybody that would take so much time to design a cool package must put a little bit of effort into their product - yup, 100%. These are top of the list for us, and we will definitely be buying them again.