Sativa Raspberry Gummies 100mg

by Wyld

Wyld Edibles Candy Sativa Raspberry Gummies 100mg

About this product

Raspberry Sativa gummies are made with real fruit and are enhanced with fruit terpenes that will assist in creating euphoric and energizing experiences. Ideal for keeping you focused on the task at hand, refining your creative endeavors, or even better, getting you out on your next expedition!

c1010010

Top notch taste, and top notch experience with these gummies! Honestly, I was drawn to these for their packaging, initially - thinking that anybody that would take so much time to design a cool package must put a little bit of effort into their product - yup, 100%. These are top of the list for us, and we will definitely be buying them again.

About this brand

Oregon’s leading cannabis edible brand. We create products infused with real-fruit ingredients & flavors that embody the true Pacific Northwest culture. Wyld THC products are available in Oregon, California & Nevada. Wyld CBD products are available online and ship to all 50 US States! Visit www.wyldcbd.com today and use code "WYLD20" to receive 20% off your order!