1:1 Mandarin Chewable Troches
by verano
1 piece
$25.00
Pickup 19.5 miles away
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Strawberry Gummies are made with real fruit and enhanced with cannabis-derived CBD oil. Relaxing your body while keeping your mind sharp and alert. It is the go-to gummy if you are looking to decompress or take the edge off.
on January 3rd, 2020
Tastes good and does a good job - 2 pieces my rec
on September 14th, 2018
Not the best flavor, but a good and clean product that is still reasonably affordable. With CBD products so overpriced, it is nice seeing a good company pricing it decently at a dispensary.
on August 24th, 2017
Ive tried all three Wyld gummies, indica, sativa and CBD... Best taste ever and they are fast acting and strong!! Love the inica for bed time✌🏾