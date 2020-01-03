 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  5. 20:1 CBD Enhanced Strawberry Gummies 210mg 10-pack

20:1 CBD Enhanced Strawberry Gummies 210mg 10-pack

by Wyld

4.33
Wyld Edibles Candy 20:1 CBD Enhanced Strawberry Gummies 210mg 10-pack

About this product

Strawberry Gummies are made with real fruit and enhanced with cannabis-derived CBD oil. Relaxing your body while keeping your mind sharp and alert. It is the go-to gummy if you are looking to decompress or take the edge off.

3 customer reviews

VinAA93

Tastes good and does a good job - 2 pieces my rec

sntb

Not the best flavor, but a good and clean product that is still reasonably affordable. With CBD products so overpriced, it is nice seeing a good company pricing it decently at a dispensary.

dragonlady52

Ive tried all three Wyld gummies, indica, sativa and CBD... Best taste ever and they are fast acting and strong!! Love the inica for bed time✌🏾

About this brand

Wyld Logo
Oregon’s leading cannabis edible brand. We create products infused with real-fruit ingredients & flavors that embody the true Pacific Northwest culture. Wyld THC products are available in Oregon, California & Nevada. Wyld CBD products are available online and ship to all 50 US States! Visit www.wyldcbd.com today and use code "WYLD20" to receive 20% off your order!