Milk Chocolate Bar 100mg
by Kiva Confections
Strawberry White Chocolates are our Hybrid option. They offer a balanced blend of both sativa and indica qualities. It’s a fitting choice for a mid-day treat out on the river or eaten while settling into your campsite!
on February 27th, 2020
I took a square and broke that into 4:s, and had a piece at 11 then another at 3.00, I didn't realize till on my way home that I did everything I needed to do and just felt good but mellow all day. No attitude, just got into what I was doing and any pain just seemed far away. It was nice!!!
on June 30th, 2018
I love these chocolates. I buy a box for me and my mother-in-law. She’s never had an edible and I found these and now she buys a box almost every week. The hybrid high is nice and mellow. It’s not time to go to bed but you still have energy. It even helped my mother-in-laws back pain.