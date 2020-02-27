 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Hybrid Strawberry White Chocolates 50mg 10-pack

by Wyld

About this product

Strawberry White Chocolates are our Hybrid option. They offer a balanced blend of both sativa and indica qualities. It’s a fitting choice for a mid-day treat out on the river or eaten while settling into your campsite!

Kevinab

I took a square and broke that into 4:s, and had a piece at 11 then another at 3.00, I didn't realize till on my way home that I did everything I needed to do and just felt good but mellow all day. No attitude, just got into what I was doing and any pain just seemed far away. It was nice!!!

541CannaQueen420

I love these chocolates. I buy a box for me and my mother-in-law. She’s never had an edible and I found these and now she buys a box almost every week. The hybrid high is nice and mellow. It’s not time to go to bed but you still have energy. It even helped my mother-in-laws back pain.

About this brand

Oregon’s leading cannabis edible brand. We create products infused with real-fruit ingredients & flavors that embody the true Pacific Northwest culture. Wyld THC products are available in Oregon, California & Nevada. Wyld CBD products are available online and ship to all 50 US States! Visit www.wyldcbd.com today and use code "WYLD20" to receive 20% off your order!