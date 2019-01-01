Banana Punch Live Resin
Banana Punch Live Resin by Xtracted Labs
Terpenes
- Limonene
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
Bred by Symbiotic Genetics, Banana Punch #9 crosses Banana OG and Purple Punch F2. It has a hazy, tropical flavor with notes of banana and freshly cut pineapple. Regarded as a heavier strain, Banana Punch #9 may deliver a long-lasting, tranquil high from head to toe.
Xtracted Labs
Seattle's First Legal Cannabis Concentrate Extraction Laboratory - home of #RefineSeattle #NorthwestConcentrates #ProcessedByXtracted #TheClear #LoudResin™