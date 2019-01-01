 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
by Xtracted Labs

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

About this strain

Banana Punch #9

Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Caryophyllene

Bred by Symbiotic Genetics, Banana Punch #9 crosses Banana OG and Purple Punch F2. It has a hazy, tropical flavor with notes of banana and freshly cut pineapple. Regarded as a heavier strain, Banana Punch #9 may deliver a long-lasting, tranquil high from head to toe.

About this brand

Xtracted Labs Logo
Seattle's First Legal Cannabis Concentrate Extraction Laboratory - home of #RefineSeattle #NorthwestConcentrates #ProcessedByXtracted #TheClear #LoudResin™