Chem Sour Live Hash Oil 1g
by Northwest ConcentratesWrite a review
About this product
The same spirit of the Northwest captured in our standard line of hash oil only this time it's extracted from live material to capture the freshest terpene profiles possible. By extracting freshly frozen starting material we preserve and encapsulate the most robust flavor profiles which include unique cannabis flavors from the most volitale terpenes only present in fresh flowers.
