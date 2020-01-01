 Loading…

Indica

Death Star Distillate 1g

by Xtracted Labs

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

About this strain

Death Star

Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Limonene

Death Star is a potent cross of Sensi Star and Sour Diesel that combines sweet skunk and fuel aromas into a pungent fragrance that isn’t easy to hide. This strain may not have the ability to destroy planets, but it does have quite the powerful buzz. Effects can be slow to onset, but once they do, Death Star takes away all cares and replaces them with a state of relaxed euphoria. Great for daytime or nighttime use, this Ohio native now has fans throughout the galaxy.

About this brand

Xtracted Labs Logo
Seattle's First Legal Cannabis Concentrate Extraction Laboratory - home of #RefineSeattle #NorthwestConcentrates #ProcessedByXtracted #TheClear #LoudResin™