 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Solvent
  5. Malawi Lightning Wax

Malawi Lightning Wax

by Xtracted Labs

Write a review
Xtracted Labs Concentrates Solvent Malawi Lightning Wax

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Malawi Lightning Wax by Xtracted Labs

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Malawi

Malawi

Malawi is a pure sativa strain that comes from the Salima region of Malawi in southeast Africa.  This strain has an extremely long flowering time, sometimes up to 120 days.  Always worth the wait, Malawi produces long and resin-coated buds, a great smoke for any occasion.

About this brand

Xtracted Labs Logo
Seattle's First Legal Cannabis Concentrate Extraction Laboratory - home of #RefineSeattle #NorthwestConcentrates #ProcessedByXtracted #TheClear #LoudResin™