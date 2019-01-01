Malawi Lightning Wax
About this product
Malawi Lightning Wax by Xtracted Labs
About this strain
Malawi
Malawi is a pure sativa strain that comes from the Salima region of Malawi in southeast Africa. This strain has an extremely long flowering time, sometimes up to 120 days. Always worth the wait, Malawi produces long and resin-coated buds, a great smoke for any occasion.
About this brand
Xtracted Labs
Seattle's First Legal Cannabis Concentrate Extraction Laboratory - home of #RefineSeattle #NorthwestConcentrates #ProcessedByXtracted #TheClear #LoudResin™