RAD! - Refine Activated Distillate - is one of the most pure, potent, and effective cannabinoid products available. Through the distillation process all plant matter, fats, waxes and lipids are stripped away. Creating a high potentency product enhanced with cannabis-derived terpenes to provide compelling natural flavors and encourage the syergistic effects of cannabinoids and terpenes together. Use the RAD! Tanker to add a high dose of cannabinoids to just about anything. All glass, convenient, with an extra applicator tip to help you easily apply distillate to anything. Available in a wide variety of strain-specific flavors.
Tangie
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Pinene
- Caryophyllene
Tangie is another fantastic offering from DNA Genetics in Amsterdam that has quickly gained popularity in its home and is spreading elsewhere. This strain is a remake of sorts of the popular version of Tangerine Dream that was sought-after in the 1990s. The genetics on this strain are a cross of California Orange and a Skunk hybrid, and its citrus heritage is the most evident in its refreshing tangerine aroma. As a plant, Tangie grows best outside, producing sticky buds that provide euphoric yet relaxed effects.