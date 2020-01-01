About this product
Strain Type: Hybrid (50/50S) | Genetics: Ruderalis x Cannatonic | AC/DC is a sativa-dominant phenotype of the high-CBD cannabis strain, Cannatonic. Patients report AC/DC to be helpful with pain, stress, and depression, while maintaining a clear head. 1:1 means 1 part CBD to 1 part THC. Made using only heat and pressure, Rosin is a concentrate that retains a full spectrum of it's cannabinoid and terpene profile. 0.5 grams
- Myrcene
- Pinene
- Caryophyllene
ACDC is a sativa-dominant phenotype of the high-CBD cannabis strain Cannatonic with a remarkably high CBD:THC ratio. This strain induces little-to-no intoxicating effects and helps many patients treat various ailments like pain, anxiety, epilepsy, multiple sclerosis, and the negative effects of chemotherapy, all with a clear head.