Hybrid

Blueberry Cookies Distillate Cartridge

by X-trates

Strain Type: Indica Dominant (60I/40S) | Genetics: Blueberry Tahoe x Thin Mint GSC Blueberry Cookies is often effective for consumers contending with chronic pain, inflammation, and depression. An indica-dominant hybrid created by crossing Blueberry Tahoe and Thin Mint GSC, patients have reported improved relaxation and creativity. X-Trates 3D vape cartridges feature a highly refined, triple-distilled oil containing pure cannabinoids and infused terpenes. This extra step of refinement creates a clear viscous sap that resembles ultra-refined honey in consistency and hue. 0.5ml cartridge. Requires a 510 threaded battery.

Our line of high-quality extraction products, X-Trates cartridges, applicators, ready pens, concentrates and capsules are designed to deliver superior quality to both budget-minded and refined cannabis users.

Blueberry Cookies

  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

Blueberry Cookies is an indica-dominant hybrid created by crossing Blueberry Tahoe and Thin Mint GSC (f.k.a. Girl Scout Cookies). This strain’s unique flavor is a mixture of roasted nuts, mint, and fresh blueberries, while the bouquet provides an earthier, berry-forward aroma. Blueberry Cookies tends to hit the consumer in the body with mid-level sedative effects that are relaxing without being cumbersome. The mental state is often heady and creative, offering a distraction from stress. Blueberry Cookies is often recommended for consumers contending with chronic pain, inflammation, and depression. 

