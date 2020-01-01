About this product
Strain Type: Hybrid (50/50S) | Genetics: Constantine & Cookies & Cream | A new Strain featuring a Cookies & Cream variation comes to fruition from Washington State based seed collective Exotic Genetix. Mixing Orange Valley OG & The Cube with C&C, Bootylicious smells like gas tanks and cupcakes. Not as strange at it sounds, Bootylicious is a dreamy hybrid great for relaxing while maintaining alertness. Patient's report this strain is great for treating headaches and stimulating appetite. (Orange Valley OG is also in Chocolate Oranges and Citrique). Made using only heat and pressure, Rosin is a concentrate that retains a full spectrum of it's cannabinoid and terpene profile. 0.5 grams
Bootylicious by Exotic Genetix is another exciting Cookies and Cream cross from the crew out of Washington State. This strain is a cross of Constantine (Orange Valley OG x The Cube) and Cookies and Cream. Bootylicious has a tantalizing aroma of frosted cupcakes and freshly pumped gas which fills the room upon combustion. It produces an above average yield over its 9-week flowering cycle.