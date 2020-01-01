About this product

Strain Type: Hybrid (50/50S) | Genetics: Constantine & Cookies & Cream | A new Strain featuring a Cookies & Cream variation comes to fruition from Washington State based seed collective Exotic Genetix. Mixing Orange Valley OG & The Cube with C&C, Bootylicious smells like gas tanks and cupcakes. Not as strange at it sounds, Bootylicious is a dreamy hybrid great for relaxing while maintaining alertness. Patient's report this strain is great for treating headaches and stimulating appetite. (Orange Valley OG is also in Chocolate Oranges and Citrique). Made using only heat and pressure, Rosin is a concentrate that retains a full spectrum of it's cannabinoid and terpene profile. 0.5 grams