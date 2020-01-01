 Loading…

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Concentrates
  4. Solvent
  5. Bruce Banner Wax 0.5g
Hybrid

Bruce Banner Wax 0.5g

by X-trates

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this strain

Bruce Banner

Bruce Banner
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Limonene

Bruce Banner might be best known as the alter-ego of comic book hero The Incredible Hulk, but maybe he wouldn’t be such a stressed out ball of anger if he just had some of his namesake strain. This green monster also has hidden strength and features dense nugs that pack the power of very high THC content. It’s a powerful strain whose effects come on quickly and strong and then tend to settle into a euphoric and creative buzz. The effects of this strain are most evident and linger mostly in the head, but it may also provide body relaxation that make it an appropriate daytime bud for some. Dark Horse Genetics bred this strain from OG Kush and Strawberry Diesel, and its heritage can be found in its diesel aroma with sweet undertones. Plants flower at 8 to 10 weeks. This strain does have three main phenotypes, one of which is Bruce Banner #3.

About this brand

X-trates Logo
20% off all Concentrates & Vape Carts on 7.9 & 7.10 (OiL Day) at all Rev Clinics Dispensaries! X-trates, powered by Revolutionary Clinics, produces a variety of vaporizer cartridges and concentrates designed to deliver superior quality to both budget-minded and refined cannabis users looking for only the finest concentrates.