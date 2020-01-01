 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Solventless
  5. Chocolate Oranges Rosin

Chocolate Oranges Rosin

by X-trates

Write a review
X-trates Concentrates Solventless Chocolate Oranges Rosin

$35.00MSRP

About this product

Strain Type: Hybrid (80I/20S) | Genetics: Mint Chocolate Chip x Orange Valley OG | California OG Kush crossed with Mint Chocolate Chip. OG Kush is cherished for its ability to crush stress under the weight of its heavy euphoria. It carries an earthy pine and sour lemon scent with woody undertones, an aroma that has become the signature of OG Kush varieties and descendants. Mint Chocolate Chip is a rare 50/50 Hybrid with a delicious taste and good blend of relaxed body and alert mind. Patient's report this strain is great for treating headaches, and nervous stomach disorders. Made using only heat and pressure, Rosin is a concentrate that retains a full spectrum of it's cannabinoid and terpene profile. 0.5 grams

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

X-trates Logo
20% off all Concentrates & Vape Carts on 7.9 & 7.10 (OiL Day) at all Rev Clinics Dispensaries! X-trates, powered by Revolutionary Clinics, produces a variety of vaporizer cartridges and concentrates designed to deliver superior quality to both budget-minded and refined cannabis users looking for only the finest concentrates.