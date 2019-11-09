MassMedicinal on November 9th, 2019

Rev Clinics Somerville - Clementine 1:1 Distillate Oil - I love citrusy strains, so anything Tangie catches my attention, and the addition of the tangy Lemon Skunk is just doubling down! Great daytime mood elevator that is sure to leave you with a smile. A mentally clear option for depression, stress, and even pain in higher doses! I can honestly say this is a personal favorite of mine.