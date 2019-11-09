 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Ingestible
  5. Clementine 1:1 Distillate Oil Applicator

Clementine 1:1 Distillate Oil Applicator

by X-trates

Skip to Reviews
5.01
X-trates Concentrates Ingestible Clementine 1:1 Distillate Oil Applicator

$45.00MSRP

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Clementine is a sweet, citrus flavored sativa hybrid that combines Tangie with Lemon Skunk genetics. Created by Crockett Family Farms, the same collective who gave us Chocolope. 1:1 means 1 parts CBD to 1 part THC. Get all the best effects of CBD and uplifting experience of citrusy Clementine terpene profile. X-trates Cannabis Oil Distillate is great for making edibles, dabbing, or ingesting straight from the syringe. 0.5g Applicator.

1 customer review

5.01

write a review

MassMedicinal

Rev Clinics Somerville - Clementine 1:1 Distillate Oil - I love citrusy strains, so anything Tangie catches my attention, and the addition of the tangy Lemon Skunk is just doubling down! Great daytime mood elevator that is sure to leave you with a smile. A mentally clear option for depression, stress, and even pain in higher doses! I can honestly say this is a personal favorite of mine.

About this brand

X-trates Logo
20% off all Concentrates & Vape Carts on 7.9 & 7.10 (OiL Day) at all Rev Clinics Dispensaries! X-trates, powered by Revolutionary Clinics, produces a variety of vaporizer cartridges and concentrates designed to deliver superior quality to both budget-minded and refined cannabis users looking for only the finest concentrates.