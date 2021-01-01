 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Concentrates
  4. Solvent
  5. Dread Bread Live Sugar

Dread Bread Live Sugar

by X-trates

Write a review
X-trates Concentrates Solvent Dread Bread Live Sugar

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Strain Type: 60S/40I | Genetics: Colombian Mangobiche x Vintage Afghani This gorgeous sativa is a true first-generation landrace-indica to landrace-sativa hybrid. Hybrids of this sort were common in the early days of American Sinsemilla production but have since fallen out of flavor for faster-finishing plants. Patients report the effect is comfortably dissociative, helping to distract from the aches and pains of daily life. Simultaneously reported by some, it is energizing and invigorating, making it perfect for hiking or physical activity. Our live sugar is made using terpene-rich concentrate derived from an ethanol-based fresh frozen cannabis extraction. It is heated and purged in a vacuum oven under specific conditions that allow for THCA to separate from terpenes and other flavonoids, forming crystals, a.k.a. “sugar.” Live sugar has the consistency of clumps of sugar in a syrupy, honey-like sauce.

About this brand

X-trates Logo
Our line of high-quality extraction products, X-Trates cartridges, applicators, ready pens, concentrates and capsules are designed to deliver superior quality to both budget-minded and refined cannabis users.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review